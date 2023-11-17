The Omaha Mavericks (2-2) and the Lindenwood Lions (1-3) meet at Clune Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has no line set.

Lindenwood vs. Omaha Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Lindenwood and its opponent combined to hit the over 13 out of 27 times last season.

The Lions' record against the spread last season was 14-13-0.

Omaha's .533 ATS win percentage (16-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Lindenwood's .519 mark (14-13-0 ATS Record).

Lindenwood vs. Omaha Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Omaha 68.5 138.1 76.2 150 142.9 Lindenwood 69.6 138.1 73.8 150 142

Additional Lindenwood Insights & Trends

The Lions put up 6.6 fewer points per game last year (69.6) than the Mavericks allowed (76.2).

When it scored more than 76.2 points last season, Lindenwood went 7-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

Lindenwood vs. Omaha Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Omaha 16-14-0 16-14-0 Lindenwood 14-13-0 13-13-0

Lindenwood vs. Omaha Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Omaha Lindenwood 5-7 Home Record 9-4 1-15 Away Record 2-14 4-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.8 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

