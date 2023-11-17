The Omaha Mavericks (1-1) will play the Lindenwood Lions (0-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.

Lindenwood vs. Omaha Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Lindenwood Top Players (2022-23)

Cam Burrell: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

Omaha Top Players (2022-23)

Frankie Fidler: 14.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Lindenwood vs. Omaha Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Omaha Rank Omaha AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank 262nd 68.5 Points Scored 69.6 224th 330th 76.2 Points Allowed 73.8 284th 270th 30.1 Rebounds 31.2 220th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 7.5 166th 274th 11.9 Assists 11.8 281st 212th 12.1 Turnovers 12.4 235th

