How to Watch Lindenwood vs. Omaha on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Lindenwood Lions (1-3) will visit the Omaha Mavericks (2-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Lindenwood vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: MW Network
Lindenwood Stats Insights
- The Lions shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Mavericks averaged.
- Lindenwood went 9-3 when it shot better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Lions were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mavericks finished 280th.
- The Lions' 69.6 points per game last year were 6.6 fewer points than the 76.2 the Mavericks allowed to opponents.
- Lindenwood went 10-1 last season when it scored more than 76.2 points.
Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison
- Lindenwood scored more points at home (79.2 per game) than away (60.8) last season.
- The Lions conceded 70.2 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 away.
- At home, Lindenwood made 8.6 triples per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Lindenwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.7%) than on the road (33.2%).
Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 102-47
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/13/2023
|Hannibal-La Grange
|W 83-52
|Hyland Performance Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Air Force
|L 76-58
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/27/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
