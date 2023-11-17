Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Jackson County, Missouri today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Jackson County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warsaw High School at Lone Jack High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lone Jack, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast Law and Public Service High School at University Academy Charter
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
