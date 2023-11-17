Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caldwell County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Caldwell County, Missouri this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Caldwell County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Penney High School at Milan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Milan, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
