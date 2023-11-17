Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Butler County, Missouri is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butler County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westwood Baptist Academy at Christian Academy of Greater St Louis
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Saint Louis, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
