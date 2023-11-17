Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In Boone County, Missouri, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boone County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centralia High School at Mark Twain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Center, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.