Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Audrain County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Audrain County, Missouri today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Audrain County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Missouri Military Academy at Silex High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Silex, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.