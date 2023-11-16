Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a player to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) and the Golden State Warriors (6-6) go head to head at Chase Center on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSOK

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder won their previous game against the Spurs, 123-87, on Tuesday. Gilgeous-Alexander was their high scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 28 6 5 7 0 1 Josh Giddey 18 7 7 0 2 0 Jalen Williams 11 2 3 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 24.0 points, 6.7 boards and 7.0 assists per game. He also averages 2.3 steals (fifth in league) and 1.0 block.

Chet Holmgren provides 15.3 points, 7.0 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).

Luguentz Dort gives the Thunder 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.

The Thunder get 14.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4.0 assists per game from Jalen Williams.

The Thunder get 9.0 points, 4.7 boards and 5.0 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

Watch Stephen Curry, Gilgeous-Alexander and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.