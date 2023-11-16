Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Top Thunder Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - November 16
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a player to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) and the Golden State Warriors (6-6) go head to head at Chase Center on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSOK
Thunder's Last Game
The Thunder won their previous game against the Spurs, 123-87, on Tuesday. Gilgeous-Alexander was their high scorer with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|28
|6
|5
|7
|0
|1
|Josh Giddey
|18
|7
|7
|0
|2
|0
|Jalen Williams
|11
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 24.0 points, 6.7 boards and 7.0 assists per game. He also averages 2.3 steals (fifth in league) and 1.0 block.
- Chet Holmgren provides 15.3 points, 7.0 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).
- Luguentz Dort gives the Thunder 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.
- The Thunder get 14.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4.0 assists per game from Jalen Williams.
- The Thunder get 9.0 points, 4.7 boards and 5.0 assists per game from Josh Giddey.
