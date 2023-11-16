Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Warriors on November 16, 2023
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors meet at Chase Center on Thursday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).
Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (Over: -108)
|5.5 (Over: -135)
|5.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: +180)
- Gilgeous-Alexander has put up 24 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 7.5 points less than Thursday's over/under.
- He has grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged seven assists per game, 1.5 more than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -106)
|7.5 (Over: -108)
|2.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: -108)
- Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.3 points per game this season, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.
- He collects seven rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.
- Holmgren's assists average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Thursday's prop bet.
- His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Thursday.
Luguentz Dort Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|10.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -106)
|1.5 (Over: -118)
- The 10.5-point over/under set for Luguentz Dort on Thursday is 3.8 lower than his season scoring average of 14.3.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).
- Dort's two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Thursday.
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Chris Paul Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: +114)
|9.5 (Over: -135)
|1.5 (Over: +102)
- Thursday's over/under for Chris Paul is 14.5 points. That's 3.8 more than his season average of 10.7.
- He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (4.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (4.5).
- Paul has averaged 9.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Thursday's assist over/under (9.5).
- Paul has averaged zero made three-pointers per game, 1.5 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).
