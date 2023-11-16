Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors meet at Chase Center on Thursday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +180)

Gilgeous-Alexander has put up 24 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 7.5 points less than Thursday's over/under.

He has grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged seven assists per game, 1.5 more than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.3 points per game this season, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

He collects seven rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Holmgren's assists average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -118)

The 10.5-point over/under set for Luguentz Dort on Thursday is 3.8 lower than his season scoring average of 14.3.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).

Dort's two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +114) 9.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Thursday's over/under for Chris Paul is 14.5 points. That's 3.8 more than his season average of 10.7.

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (4.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (4.5).

Paul has averaged 9.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Thursday's assist over/under (9.5).

Paul has averaged zero made three-pointers per game, 1.5 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

