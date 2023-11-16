The Golden State Warriors (6-6) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) on November 16, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

This season, the Thunder have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.

Oklahoma City has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Thunder are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank fifth.

The Thunder average 5.7 more points per game (116.5) than the Warriors allow (110.8).

When Oklahoma City puts up more than 110.8 points, it is 6-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder put up 120.1 points per game in home games, compared to 110.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.8 points per contest.

Oklahoma City is ceding 116.4 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 103.3.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Thunder have fared worse at home this season, averaging 11.7 threes per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12.3 per game and a 40.2% percentage away from home.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries