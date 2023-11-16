The Golden State Warriors (6-6) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK. The point total in the matchup is set at 227.5.

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Thunder -2.5 227.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 227.5 points five times.
  • Oklahoma City's outings this year have an average point total of 228.2, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Thunder have gone 8-3-0 ATS this season.
  • Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.
  • Oklahoma City has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Thunder.

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Thunder vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Thunder 5 45.5% 116.5 229.4 111.6 222.4 230.2
Warriors 5 41.7% 112.9 229.4 110.8 222.4 225.5

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • In home games, Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread (5-2-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (3-1-0).
  • The Thunder score 5.7 more points per game (116.5) than the Warriors allow (110.8).
  • When Oklahoma City totals more than 110.8 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Thunder and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 8-3 2-1 5-6
Warriors 5-7 3-1 5-7

Thunder vs. Warriors Point Insights

Thunder Warriors
116.5
Points Scored (PG)
 112.9
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
7-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-1
6-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 4-0
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.8
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
5-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-5
5-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 5-5

