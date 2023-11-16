Thunder vs. Warriors November 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2), on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Chase Center, battle the Golden State Warriors (4-1). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSOK
Thunder Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 1.0 block.
- The Thunder are getting 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Chet Holmgren this year.
- The Thunder are getting 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Luguentz Dort this year.
- Jalen Williams gets the Thunder 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Josh Giddey is averaging 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He is draining 34.3% of his shots from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry posts 30.7 points, 3.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
- Chris Paul posts 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest, shooting 34.3% from the field.
- Kevon Looney averages 6.7 points, 2.7 assists and 11.3 rebounds per game.
- Dario Saric averages 5.3 points, 2.3 assists and 6.3 boards.
- Moses Moody averages 8.7 points, 3.0 boards and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field and 41.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
Thunder vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Warriors
|Thunder
|112.8
|Points Avg.
|111.4
|104.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|36.3%
