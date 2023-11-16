Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in Saint Simons Island, Georgia will host the 2023 The RSM Classic from November 16-19 ($8.4M purse), with Ludvig Aberg the favorite (+1200) and Adam Svensson the most recent winner.

The RSM Classic First Round Information

Start Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET Venue: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)

Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Location: Saint Simons Island, Georgia

Saint Simons Island, Georgia Par/Distance: Par 70/7,005 yards

The RSM Classic Best Odds to Win

Ludvig Aberg

Tee Time: 8:33 AM ET

8:33 AM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Aberg Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round World Wide Technology Championship 10th -19 8 68-65-72-64 Shriners Children's Open 13th -16 4 69-69-68-62 Sanderson Farms Championship 2nd -18 0 67-69-66-68

Russell Henley

Tee Time: 9:39 AM ET

9:39 AM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Henley Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round TOUR Championship 14th -9 13 65-71-72-66 BMW Championship 8th -9 8 69-69-70-63 FedEx St. Jude Championship 6th -11 4 67-68-67-67

Cameron Young

Tee Time: 8:33 AM ET

8:33 AM ET Odds to Win: +2000

Young Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round World Wide Technology Championship 54th -13 14 65-74-72-64 BMW Championship 15th -6 11 67-71-68-68 FedEx St. Jude Championship 31st -6 9 67-71-69-67

Corey Conners

Tee Time: 8:33 AM ET

8:33 AM ET Odds to Win: +2500

Conners Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round TOUR Championship 26th -1 20 70-71-66-74 BMW Championship 10th -7 10 67-70-67-69 FedEx St. Jude Championship 6th -11 4 67-72-65-65

J.T. Poston

Tee Time: 9:50 AM ET

9:50 AM ET Odds to Win: +3000

Poston Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Shriners Children's Open 3rd -18 2 63-69-68-66 BMW Championship 22nd -4 13 69-68-73-66 FedEx St. Jude Championship 24th -7 8 66-67-70-70

The RSM Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Eric Cole +3000 Alex Noren +3500 Si Woo Kim +3500 Adam Svensson +3500 Denny McCarthy +3500 Justin Suh +4000 Stephan Jaeger +4000 Matt Kuchar +4000 Billy Horschel +4000 Brendon Todd +4000

