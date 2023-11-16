Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 14, Gilgeous-Alexander produced 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and seven steals in a 123-87 win versus the Spurs.

Below, we dig into Gilgeous-Alexander's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 31.5 (-111)

Over 31.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-141)

Over 5.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-102)

Over 5.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+182)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.1 points per game last season made the Warriors the 21st-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Warriors conceded 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the league.

Conceding an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

The Warriors gave up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 23rd in the league in that category.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 34 32 5 7 2 0 0 3/7/2023 36 33 3 6 2 0 2 2/6/2023 29 20 0 4 0 0 0 1/30/2023 37 31 4 7 1 3 0

