Thursday's game that pits the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) against the Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) at HTC Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Wyoming. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 16.

The game has no line set.

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Wyoming 73, Saint Louis 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Louis vs. Wyoming

Computer Predicted Spread: Wyoming (-0.3)

Wyoming (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Saint Louis Performance Insights

With 75.5 points per game on offense, Saint Louis was 85th in the nation last year. At the other end, it ceded 71.2 points per contest, which ranked 214th in college basketball.

The Billikens ranked 26th in college basketball with 35.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 135th with 30.5 rebounds allowed per game.

Saint Louis tallied plenty of assists last year, ranking 12th-best in the country with 16.5 per game.

Last year the Billikens averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (142nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10 turnovers per contest (333rd-ranked).

Last year the Billikens drained 7 treys per game (219th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.7% (92nd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last season Saint Louis gave up 7.7 treys per game (240th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.7% (178th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Saint Louis attempted 40.1 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 67.2% of the shots it attempted (and 75% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.5 treys per contest, which were 32.8% of its shots (and 25% of the team's buckets).

