The Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Saint Louis Stats Insights

The Billikens made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Cowboys allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Saint Louis had a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.9% from the field.

The Billikens were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 312th.

Last year, the Billikens recorded 75.5 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 72.1 the Cowboys gave up.

When Saint Louis scored more than 72.1 points last season, it went 18-2.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison

Saint Louis posted 78.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of seven points per contest.

The Billikens gave up 67.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 75 in road games.

Saint Louis sunk 7.6 threes per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

