How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Wyoming on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Saint Louis Stats Insights
- The Billikens made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Cowboys allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- Saint Louis had a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Billikens were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 312th.
- Last year, the Billikens recorded 75.5 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 72.1 the Cowboys gave up.
- When Saint Louis scored more than 72.1 points last season, it went 18-2.
Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Louis posted 78.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of seven points per contest.
- The Billikens gave up 67.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 75 in road games.
- Saint Louis sunk 7.6 threes per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 75-63
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/8/2023
|Lincoln (MO)
|W 102-66
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/11/2023
|Illinois State
|W 80-71
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/16/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/28/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
