The Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Louis Stats Insights

  • The Billikens made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Cowboys allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
  • Saint Louis had a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Billikens were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 312th.
  • Last year, the Billikens recorded 75.5 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 72.1 the Cowboys gave up.
  • When Saint Louis scored more than 72.1 points last season, it went 18-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison

  • Saint Louis posted 78.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of seven points per contest.
  • The Billikens gave up 67.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 75 in road games.
  • Saint Louis sunk 7.6 threes per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southern Indiana W 75-63 Chaifetz Arena
11/8/2023 Lincoln (MO) W 102-66 Chaifetz Arena
11/11/2023 Illinois State W 80-71 Chaifetz Arena
11/16/2023 Wyoming - HTC Center
11/25/2023 Dartmouth - Chaifetz Arena
11/28/2023 Utah State - Chaifetz Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.