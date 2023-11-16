Saint Louis vs. Wyoming November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) play the Wyoming Cowboys (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Louis Top Players (2022-23)
- Yuri Collins: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gibson Jimerson: 14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Francis Okoro: 6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Javon Pickett: 10.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jake Forrester: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wyoming Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Maldonado: 15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hunter Thompson: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Reynolds: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wyoming Rank
|Wyoming AVG
|Saint Louis AVG
|Saint Louis Rank
|241st
|69.2
|Points Scored
|75.5
|85th
|240th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|214th
|312th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|35.2
|26th
|323rd
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|16.5
|12th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.