The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) will play the Missouri Tigers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available via BTN.

Missouri vs. Minnesota Game Information

Missouri Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Missouri vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG Missouri AVG Missouri Rank
350th 62.9 Points Scored 78.9 26th
207th 71 Points Allowed 74.4 299th
283rd 29.9 Rebounds 27.6 354th
309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 9.3 22nd
62nd 14.7 Assists 15.8 21st
224th 12.3 Turnovers 10.5 44th

