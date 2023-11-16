Thursday's game features the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) and the Missouri Tigers (2-1) squaring off at Williams Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-66 win for heavily favored Minnesota according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 16.

The game has no set line.

Missouri vs. Minnesota Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Williams Arena

Missouri vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 84, Missouri 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Minnesota

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-18.4)

Minnesota (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Missouri Performance Insights

Missouri averaged 78.9 points per game (26th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 74.4 points per contest (299th-ranked).

In terms of rebounding, the Tigers were beaten at both ends of the court last season, as they ranked fifth-worst in college basketball in rebounds (27.6 per game) and 21st-worst in rebounds allowed (34.3 per contest).

With 15.8 assists per game, Missouri ranked 21st-best in college basketball in the category.

With 16.1 forced turnovers per game, the Tigers were 10th-best in college basketball. They ranked 44th in college basketball by averaging 10.5 turnovers per contest.

The Tigers ranked 22nd-best in the nation by making 9.3 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they ranked 80th in college basketball at 36%.

Missouri found it difficult to stop three-pointers, ranking 24th-worst in college basketball with 8.8 threes allowed per game. It ranked 264th by allowing a 35% three-point percentage to opponents last season.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Missouri took 56.8% two-pointers (accounting for 67.1% of the team's buckets) and 43.2% three-pointers (32.9%).

