The Missouri Tigers (2-1) battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Minnesota matchup in this article.

Missouri vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Missouri vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline
BetMGM Missouri (-2.5) 148.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Missouri (-2.5) 147.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Missouri vs. Minnesota Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Missouri compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Last season, 16 Tigers games hit the over.
  • Minnesota compiled a 14-13-0 ATS record last season.
  • The Golden Gophers and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 27 times last year.

Missouri Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12500
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), Missouri is 52nd in the country. It is far below that, 203rd, according to computer rankings.
  • Missouri's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

