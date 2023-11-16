The Missouri Tigers (2-1) battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Minnesota matchup in this article.

Missouri vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Missouri vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri vs. Minnesota Betting Trends (2022-23)

Missouri compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 16 Tigers games hit the over.

Minnesota compiled a 14-13-0 ATS record last season.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 27 times last year.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), Missouri is 52nd in the country. It is far below that, 203rd, according to computer rankings.

Missouri's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

