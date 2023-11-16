Missouri vs. Minnesota: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Missouri Tigers (2-1) battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Minnesota matchup in this article.
Missouri vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Missouri vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-2.5)
|148.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-2.5)
|147.5
|-128
|+106
Missouri vs. Minnesota Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Missouri compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 16 Tigers games hit the over.
- Minnesota compiled a 14-13-0 ATS record last season.
- The Golden Gophers and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 27 times last year.
Missouri Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), Missouri is 52nd in the country. It is far below that, 203rd, according to computer rankings.
- Missouri's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.
