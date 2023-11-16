How to Watch Missouri vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Missouri Tigers (2-1) take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Missouri vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- Missouri had a 19-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 354th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Gophers ranked 283rd.
- Last year, the Tigers averaged 7.9 more points per game (78.9) than the Golden Gophers gave up (71).
- Missouri had a 21-0 record last season when putting up more than 71 points.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- Missouri scored 83.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.3 points per contest.
- The Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.6).
- Missouri drained 9.5 treys per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UAPB
|W 101-79
|Mizzou Arena
|11/10/2023
|Memphis
|L 70-55
|Mizzou Arena
|11/13/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 68-50
|Mizzou Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/19/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/22/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
