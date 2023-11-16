The Missouri Tigers (2-1) take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Missouri vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Missouri had a 19-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Tigers were the 354th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Gophers ranked 283rd.

Last year, the Tigers averaged 7.9 more points per game (78.9) than the Golden Gophers gave up (71).

Missouri had a 21-0 record last season when putting up more than 71 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

Missouri scored 83.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.3 points per contest.

The Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.6).

Missouri drained 9.5 treys per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule