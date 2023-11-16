The Lindenwood Lions (0-2) meet the Air Force Falcons (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Clune Arena. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

Lindenwood vs. Air Force Game Information

Lindenwood Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cam Burrell: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Kevin Caldwell Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Keenon Cole: 12.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Chris Childs: 13 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brandon Trimble: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Air Force Top Players (2022-23)

  • Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Lindenwood vs. Air Force Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Air Force Rank Air Force AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 69.6 224th
86th 67.1 Points Allowed 73.8 284th
358th 27.1 Rebounds 31.2 220th
351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th
85th 8.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th
35th 15.3 Assists 11.8 281st
84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.4 235th

