Lindenwood vs. Air Force November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Lindenwood Lions (0-2) meet the Air Force Falcons (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Clune Arena. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET and be available via MW Network.
Lindenwood vs. Air Force Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Live Stream: MW Network
Lindenwood Top Players (2022-23)
- Cam Burrell: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kevin Caldwell Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keenon Cole: 12.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Chris Childs: 13 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Trimble: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Air Force Top Players (2022-23)
- Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Lindenwood vs. Air Force Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Air Force Rank
|Air Force AVG
|Lindenwood AVG
|Lindenwood Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|86th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|284th
|358th
|27.1
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|35th
|15.3
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
