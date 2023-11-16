Thursday's game features the Air Force Falcons (1-2) and the Lindenwood Lions (1-2) squaring off at Clune Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-49 victory for heavily favored Air Force according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Lindenwood vs. Air Force Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Lindenwood vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 86, Lindenwood 49

Spread & Total Prediction for Lindenwood vs. Air Force

Computer Predicted Spread: Air Force (-37.1)

Air Force (-37.1) Computer Predicted Total: 135.9

Lindenwood Performance Insights

With 69.6 points per game on offense, Lindenwood ranked 224th in college basketball last season. Defensively, it gave up 73.8 points per contest, which ranked 284th in college basketball.

Last season the Lions averaged 31.2 rebounds per game (220th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 33.8 rebounds per contest (324th-ranked).

Lindenwood ranked 281st in the nation with 11.8 dimes per contest.

The Lions averaged 12.4 turnovers per game (235th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

The Lions ranked 166th in the country with 7.5 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 80th with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Lindenwood was 300th in college basketball with 8.3 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 256th with a 34.9% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Last year Lindenwood took 64.5% two-pointers, accounting for 70.3% of the team's buckets. It shot 35.5% three-pointers (29.7% of the team's baskets).

