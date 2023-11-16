How to Watch Lindenwood vs. Air Force on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Air Force Falcons (1-2) take on the Lindenwood Lions (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
Lindenwood vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Lindenwood Stats Insights
- The Lions shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Falcons averaged.
- Last season, Lindenwood had a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.
- The Falcons ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Lions ranked 266th.
- The Lions' 69.6 points per game last year were just 2.5 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons gave up.
- When it scored more than 67.1 points last season, Lindenwood went 10-4.
Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Lindenwood put up 79.2 points per game last season, 18.4 more than it averaged on the road (60.8).
- The Lions allowed 70.2 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 on the road.
- Lindenwood knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.7%) than away (33.2%).
Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 84-52
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 102-47
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/13/2023
|Hannibal-La Grange
|W 83-52
|Hyland Performance Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Clune Arena
