The Air Force Falcons (1-2) take on the Lindenwood Lions (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Lindenwood vs. Air Force Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
Lindenwood Stats Insights

  • The Lions shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Falcons averaged.
  • Last season, Lindenwood had a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.
  • The Falcons ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Lions ranked 266th.
  • The Lions' 69.6 points per game last year were just 2.5 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons gave up.
  • When it scored more than 67.1 points last season, Lindenwood went 10-4.

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Lindenwood put up 79.2 points per game last season, 18.4 more than it averaged on the road (60.8).
  • The Lions allowed 70.2 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 on the road.
  • Lindenwood knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.7%) than away (33.2%).

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Nebraska L 84-52 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/9/2023 @ Iowa State L 102-47 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/13/2023 Hannibal-La Grange W 83-52 Hyland Performance Arena
11/16/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
11/17/2023 Omaha - Clune Arena
11/19/2023 William & Mary - Clune Arena

