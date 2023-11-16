The Air Force Falcons (1-2) take on the Lindenwood Lions (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Lindenwood vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Lindenwood Stats Insights

The Lions shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Falcons averaged.

Last season, Lindenwood had a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.

The Falcons ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Lions ranked 266th.

The Lions' 69.6 points per game last year were just 2.5 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons gave up.

When it scored more than 67.1 points last season, Lindenwood went 10-4.

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

At home, Lindenwood put up 79.2 points per game last season, 18.4 more than it averaged on the road (60.8).

The Lions allowed 70.2 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 on the road.

Lindenwood knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.7%) than away (33.2%).

