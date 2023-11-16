The St. Louis Blues, with Kevin Hayes, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. If you're thinking about a wager on Hayes against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Kevin Hayes vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Hayes has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 14:36 on the ice per game.

Through 14 games played this season, Hayes has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

In four of 14 games this year, Hayes has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hayes has an assist in four of 14 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Hayes has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Hayes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hayes Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 71 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-50).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 2 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

