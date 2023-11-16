Kasperi Kapanen will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks meet on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Kapanen are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kasperi Kapanen vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kapanen Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Kapanen has averaged 16:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Kapanen has a goal in three of 14 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kapanen has recorded a point in a game six times this year out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 14 games this season, Kapanen has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kapanen has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kapanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kapanen Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 71 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-50) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 3 7 Points 2 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.