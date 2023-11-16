For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Jake Neighbours a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

Neighbours has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.

Neighbours has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 71 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Neighbours recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:50 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 1 1 0 11:52 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 4-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:28 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:29 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 4-2

Blues vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

