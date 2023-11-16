The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Isaiah Joe, face off versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 123-87 win against the Spurs, Joe totaled eight points and two steals.

Below we will dive into Joe's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Looking to bet on one or more of Joe's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Warriors gave up 117.1 points per game last season, 21st in the NBA.

The Warriors gave up 43.3 rebounds on average last year, 15th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Warriors gave up 25.7 per contest last season, ranking them 15th in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Warriors were 23rd in the league last year, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Isaiah Joe vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 26 16 0 1 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.