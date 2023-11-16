Will Brayden Schenn Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 16?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Brayden Schenn a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- On the power play, Schenn has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Schenn's shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Schenn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:26
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|4
|3
|1
|20:05
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|16:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|1
|2
|14:31
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:35
|Away
|L 4-2
Blues vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
