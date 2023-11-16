The St. Louis Blues (8-5-1, riding a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the San Jose Sharks (2-13-1, losers of three straight). The game on Thursday, November 16 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW.

Blues vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-200) Sharks (+165) 6 Blues (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been a moneyline favorite three times this season, and have finished 2-1 in those games.

St. Louis has not played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

The Blues have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In six of 14 matches this season, St. Louis and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Blues vs Sharks Additional Info

Blues vs. Sharks Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 41 (27th) Goals 21 (32nd) 35 (3rd) Goals Allowed 71 (32nd) 3 (31st) Power Play Goals 8 (23rd) 9 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (31st)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.

St. Louis hit the over in three of its last 10 games.

The Blues have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Blues have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their season average.

The Blues' 2.9 average goals per game add up to 41 total, which makes them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Blues have been one of the best units in league action, allowing 35 goals to rank third.

The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +6 this season.

