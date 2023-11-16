The St. Louis Blues (8-5-1), winners of three games in a row, travel to face the San Jose Sharks (2-13-1) -- who've lost three straight -- on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW to take in the action as the Blues and Sharks hit the ice.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Blues vs Sharks Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 35 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank third.

The Blues' 41 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Blues have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 14 6 10 16 12 11 57% Brayden Schenn 14 5 5 10 12 13 48.6% Jordan Kyrou 14 4 5 9 8 12 40% Pavel Buchnevich 12 4 5 9 7 13 11.1% Kasperi Kapanen 14 3 4 7 5 7 41.7%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have conceded 71 total goals this season (4.4 per game), 32nd in the league.

With 21 goals (1.3 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Sharks have gone 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 4.7 goals per game (47 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored only 13 goals during that time.

Sharks Key Players