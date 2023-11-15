The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) and the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) play in a game with no set line at Show Me Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Show Me Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Southeast Missouri State Betting Records & Stats

Southeast Missouri State put together an 18-12-0 ATS record last year.

Southeast Missouri State sported an 18-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 10-21-0 mark of Evansville.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southeast Missouri State 77.5 139.9 75.9 151.9 150.2 Evansville 62.4 139.9 76.0 151.9 136.1

Additional Southeast Missouri State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 77.5 points per game the Redhawks put up were only 1.5 more points than the Purple Aces gave up (76.0).

Southeast Missouri State had a 10-5 record against the spread and an 11-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 76.0 points.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southeast Missouri State 18-12-0 19-11-0 Evansville 10-21-0 19-12-0

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southeast Missouri State Evansville 9-4 Home Record 3-10 5-11 Away Record 1-14 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.2 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-5-0

