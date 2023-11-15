The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) will face the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Phillip Russell: 18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Harris: 15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dylan Branson: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aquan Smart: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Israel Barnes: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Evansville Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marvin Coleman: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yacine Toumi: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Antoine Smith Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Preston Phillips: 4.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southeast Missouri State Rank Southeast Missouri State AVG Evansville AVG Evansville Rank
45th 77.5 Points Scored 62.4 352nd
326th 75.9 Points Allowed 76.0 327th
134th 32.4 Rebounds 28.0 343rd
211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 6.0 341st
112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.2 299th
117th 13.8 Assists 10.2 350th
258th 12.6 Turnovers 11.9 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.