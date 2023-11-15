The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) square off against the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

Last season, the Redhawks had a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.2% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents knocked down.

Southeast Missouri State had a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.9% from the field.

The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Purple Aces ranked 343rd.

Last year, the Redhawks recorded 77.5 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 76 the Purple Aces allowed.

Southeast Missouri State had an 11-6 record last season when putting up more than 76 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

Southeast Missouri State put up 79.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 76 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Redhawks played better at home last year, surrendering 72.1 points per game, compared to 81.8 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Southeast Missouri State performed worse in home games last season, making 7.9 treys per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game with a 32.4% percentage when playing on the road.

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule