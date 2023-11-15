How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) square off against the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Redhawks had a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.2% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents knocked down.
- Southeast Missouri State had a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.9% from the field.
- The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Purple Aces ranked 343rd.
- Last year, the Redhawks recorded 77.5 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 76 the Purple Aces allowed.
- Southeast Missouri State had an 11-6 record last season when putting up more than 76 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- Southeast Missouri State put up 79.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 76 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.
- Defensively the Redhawks played better at home last year, surrendering 72.1 points per game, compared to 81.8 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Southeast Missouri State performed worse in home games last season, making 7.9 treys per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game with a 32.4% percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 88-67
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Butler
|L 91-56
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Show Me Center
|11/20/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Show Me Center
|11/25/2023
|Evansville
|-
|McKenzie Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.