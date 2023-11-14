Tuesday's contest features the UMKC Kangaroos (1-1) and the Utah State Aggies (0-2) clashing at Swinney Recreation Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-49 victory for heavily favored UMKC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Kangaroos head into this matchup on the heels of a 62-60 loss to UTEP on Saturday.

UMKC vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

UMKC vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 81, Utah State 49

UMKC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Kangaroos' -279 scoring differential last season (outscored by 8.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 63.3 points per game (216th in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per contest (336th in college basketball).

In conference contests, UMKC averaged fewer points per contest (62.1) than its overall average (63.3).

Offensively the Kangaroos played better when playing at home last season, posting 67.6 points per game, compared to 58.9 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, UMKC allowed 71.1 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 74.2.

