The No. 15 Baylor Bears (3-0) welcome in the UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

UMKC vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

UMKC Stats Insights

  • The Kangaroos' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.2 percentage points lower than the Bears given up to their opponents (45.4%).
  • UMKC put together a 6-1 straight up record in games it shot above 45.4% from the field.
  • The Kangaroos were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 83rd.
  • The Kangaroos' 64.4 points per game last year were 5.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Bears allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, UMKC went 6-3.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UMKC averaged 66.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 61.6.
  • At home, the Kangaroos gave up 63.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.9.
  • Beyond the arc, UMKC made more triples on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (28.9%) than at home (26.1%).

UMKC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Avila W 79-48 Swinney Recreation Center
11/11/2023 Saint Mary (KS) W 95-42 Swinney Recreation Center
11/14/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center
11/17/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
11/24/2023 UNC Greensboro - Baha Mar Convention Center

