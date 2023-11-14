How to Watch the Thunder vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- This season, the Thunder have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.
- Oklahoma City is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 49.7% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.
- The Thunder put up 8.3 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Spurs give up (124.2).
- When Oklahoma City totals more than 124.2 points, it is 2-1.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Thunder have played better in home games this season, posting 119.7 points per game, compared to 110.3 per game in road games.
- Oklahoma City surrenders 121.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 103.3 in away games.
- At home, the Thunder are making 1.1 fewer threes per game (11.2) than on the road (12.3). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to away from home (40.2%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out
|Back
