The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

This season, the Thunder have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.

Oklahoma City is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 49.7% from the field.

The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.

The Thunder put up 8.3 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Spurs give up (124.2).

When Oklahoma City totals more than 124.2 points, it is 2-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Thunder have played better in home games this season, posting 119.7 points per game, compared to 110.3 per game in road games.

Oklahoma City surrenders 121.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 103.3 in away games.

At home, the Thunder are making 1.1 fewer threes per game (11.2) than on the road (12.3). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to away from home (40.2%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries