The San Antonio Spurs (2-2), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center, battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Information

Thunder Players to Watch

Per game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists last year. He also posted 1.6 steals (fourth in league) and 1.0 block.

Last season, Josh Giddey recorded an average of 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Jalen Williams' stats last season included 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He drained 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.0 treys.

Luguentz Dort posted 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Isaiah Joe's stats last season included 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He drained 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson put up 22.0 points, 5.0 boards and 2.9 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tre Jones collected 12.9 points, 6.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Zach Collins' numbers last season were 11.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the floor.

Jeremy Sochan averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists.

Devin Vassell put up 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Thunder vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Thunder Spurs 117.5 Points Avg. 113.0 116.4 Points Allowed Avg. 123.1 46.5% Field Goal % 46.5% 35.6% Three Point % 34.5%

