Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in St. Louis County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in St. Louis County, Missouri today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
St. Louis County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage Classical Christian Academy at Christian Academy of Greater St Louis
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Saint Louis, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
