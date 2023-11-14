When the St. Louis Blues play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Pavel Buchnevich light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240

Buchnevich stats and insights

Buchnevich has scored in two of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Buchnevich has scored two goals on the power play.

Buchnevich's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 54 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Avalanche 3 3 0 18:30 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:02 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 4-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:42 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Jets 2 1 1 17:25 Away L 4-2 10/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 5:27 Home W 2-1 SO

Blues vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

