The Missouri Tigers (2-1) take on the North Alabama Lions (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network +

Missouri vs. North Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 66.3 points per game last year were only 4.0 more points than the 62.3 the Tigers gave up.

When North Alabama gave up fewer than 64.6 points last season, it went 12-4.

Last year, the 64.6 points per game the Tigers recorded were just 0.1 fewer points than the Lions gave up (64.7).

When Missouri put up more than 64.7 points last season, it went 13-3.

Last season, the Tigers had a 36.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 22.5% lower than the 58.6% of shots the Lions' opponents knocked down.

The Lions shot at a 45.8% rate from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Missouri Schedule