Kansas vs. Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) host the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) at United Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. There is no line set for the game.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jayhawks Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 15 of Kansas' games hit the over.
- The Jayhawks covered the spread 15 times in 36 games last year.
- Kentucky's .500 ATS win percentage (16-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Kansas' .455 mark (15-18-0 ATS Record).
Kansas vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kentucky
|74.5
|149.9
|67.8
|135.9
|140.8
|Kansas
|75.4
|149.9
|68.1
|135.9
|144.0
Additional Kansas Insights & Trends
- The Jayhawks averaged 7.6 more points per game last year (75.4) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (67.8).
- Kansas put together an 11-10 ATS record and a 22-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kentucky
|16-16-0
|20-12-0
|Kansas
|15-18-0
|15-18-0
Kansas vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kentucky
|Kansas
|14-4
|Home Record
|15-1
|6-3
|Away Record
|7-4
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-9-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.8
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.0
|10-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
