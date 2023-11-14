The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) host the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) at United Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. There is no line set for the game.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Jayhawks Betting Records & Stats

Last year 15 of Kansas' games hit the over.

The Jayhawks covered the spread 15 times in 36 games last year.

Kentucky's .500 ATS win percentage (16-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Kansas' .455 mark (15-18-0 ATS Record).

Kansas vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 74.5 149.9 67.8 135.9 140.8 Kansas 75.4 149.9 68.1 135.9 144.0

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

The Jayhawks averaged 7.6 more points per game last year (75.4) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (67.8).

Kansas put together an 11-10 ATS record and a 22-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 16-16-0 20-12-0 Kansas 15-18-0 15-18-0

Kansas vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Kansas 14-4 Home Record 15-1 6-3 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.0 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

