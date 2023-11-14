The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) are favored by 6.5 points against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN. The over/under is set at 147.5 in the matchup.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -6.5 147.5

Kansas vs Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

The Jayhawks covered the spread 15 times in 36 games last season.

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter last year, Kansas had a record of 12-1 (92.3%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jayhawks' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Kentucky went 16-16-0 ATS last season.

The Wildcats entered four games last season as the underdog by +220 or more and won each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kentucky has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 12 36.4% 75.4 149.9 68.1 135.9 144 Kentucky 12 37.5% 74.5 149.9 67.8 135.9 140.8

Additional Kansas vs Kentucky Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks recorded were 7.6 more points than the Wildcats gave up (67.8).

Kansas had an 11-10 record against the spread and a 22-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

The Wildcats scored 6.4 more points per game last year (74.5) than the Jayhawks allowed their opponents to score (68.1).

Kentucky put together a 13-8 ATS record and an 18-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.1 points.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 15-18-0 3-11 15-18-0 Kentucky 16-16-0 1-0 20-12-0

Kansas vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Kentucky 15-1 Home Record 14-4 7-4 Away Record 6-3 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

