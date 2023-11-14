Kansas vs. Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) face the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's over/under is set at 147.5.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas
|-6.5
|147.5
Kansas vs Kentucky Betting Records & Stats
- The Jayhawks' record against the spread last year was 15-18-0.
- Kansas had a record of 12-1 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter last year (92.3%).
- The Jayhawks have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Kentucky went 16-16-0 ATS last season.
- The Wildcats entered four games last season as the underdog by +220 or more and won each of those games.
- Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 147.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas
|12
|36.4%
|75.4
|149.9
|68.1
|135.9
|144.0
|Kentucky
|12
|37.5%
|74.5
|149.9
|67.8
|135.9
|140.8
Additional Kansas vs Kentucky Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Jayhawks put up 75.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 67.8 the Wildcats allowed.
- Kansas went 11-10 against the spread and 22-2 overall last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
- The Wildcats averaged 6.4 more points per game last year (74.5) than the Jayhawks gave up (68.1).
- Kentucky went 13-8 against the spread and 18-4 overall when it scored more than 68.1 points last season.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas
|15-18-0
|3-11
|15-18-0
|Kentucky
|16-16-0
|1-0
|20-12-0
Kansas vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas
|Kentucky
|15-1
|Home Record
|14-4
|7-4
|Away Record
|6-3
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-8-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-3-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.4
|74.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.4
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-7-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-3-0
