Tuesday's contest at United Center has the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) taking on the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 86-61 victory, heavily favoring Kansas.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Kansas vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 86, Kentucky 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-24.6)

Kansas (-24.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Kansas Performance Insights

Last season Kansas scored 75.4 points per game (88th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 68.1 points per contest (118th-ranked).

Last season the Jayhawks grabbed 33.2 rebounds per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

With 16.4 assists per game, Kansas was 15th-best in college basketball in the category.

The Jayhawks committed 12 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (66th-ranked).

Last season the Jayhawks sank 7 threes per game (219th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.7% (151st-ranked) from three-point land.

Kansas ranked 73rd in the nation with 6.4 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 37th with a 31% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Last season Kansas took 66.2% two-pointers, accounting for 75% of the team's buckets. It shot 33.8% from three-point land (25% of the team's baskets).

