Tuesday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) versus the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at United Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 92-56 in favor of Kansas, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on November 14.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against Kentucky. The over/under is listed at 147.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

United Center Line: Kansas -6.5

Kansas -6.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -275, Kentucky +220

Kansas vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 92, Kentucky 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kansas (-6.5)



Kansas (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Kansas Performance Insights

Kansas scored 75.4 points per game and allowed 68.1 last year, ranking them 88th in the country on offense and 118th defensively.

The Jayhawks were 90th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.2) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.1) last year.

With 16.4 assists per game, Kansas was 15th-best in the nation last season.

The Jayhawks made 7 3-pointers per game and shot 34.7% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 219th and 151st, respectively, in college basketball.

Defensively, Kansas was 73rd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.4 last year. It was 37th in 3-point percentage allowed at 31%.

Kansas attempted 66.2% of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.8% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 75% of Kansas' buckets were 2-pointers, and 25% were 3-pointers.

Kentucky Performance Insights

With 74.5 points per game on offense, Kentucky ranked 113th in the nation last season. At the other end, it surrendered 67.8 points per contest, which ranked 105th in college basketball.

The Wildcats played well in terms of rebounding, as they ranked seventh-best in college basketball in boards (36.6 per game) and ninth-best in boards allowed (26.8 per contest).

Kentucky put up 15.1 assists per game, which ranked them 46th in college basketball.

The Wildcats committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.3 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

The Wildcats drained 6.3 treys per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 34.7% three-point percentage (151st-ranked).

With 6.5 three-pointers conceded per game, Kentucky was 82nd in the country. It gave up a 32.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 96th in college basketball.

In terms of shot breakdown, Kentucky took 70% two-pointers (accounting for 77.1% of the team's buckets) and 30% three-pointers (22.9%).

