Tuesday's game between the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) and the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at United Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 92-56 and heavily favors Kansas to secure the victory. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 14.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas is projected to cover the spread (6.5) versus Kentucky. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 147.5 over/under.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

United Center Line: Kansas -6.5

Kansas -6.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -275, Kentucky +220

Kansas vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 92, Kentucky 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kansas (-6.5)



Kansas (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas Performance Insights

Last year, Kansas was 88th in the nation offensively (75.4 points scored per game) and 118th defensively (68.1 points allowed).

The Jayhawks collected 33.2 rebounds per game and conceded 32.1 boards last year, ranking 90th and 247th, respectively, in the nation.

Kansas was 15th-best in the country in assists (16.4 per game) last year.

At 7.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc last year, the Jayhawks were 219th and 151st in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Kansas gave up 6.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.0% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 73rd and 37th, respectively, in the nation.

Kansas attempted 33.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 66.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25% of Kansas' baskets were 3-pointers, and 75% were 2-pointers.

Kentucky Performance Insights

On offense, Kentucky scored 74.5 points per game (113th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 67.8 points per contest at the other end of the court (105th-ranked).

When it comes to rebounding, things were clicking for the Wildcats, who averaged 36.6 rebounds per game (seventh-best in college basketball) and allowed 26.8 rebounds per contest (ninth-best).

Kentucky ranked 46th in college basketball with 15.1 dimes per game.

Last season the Wildcats averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.3 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

The Wildcats sank 6.3 treys per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 34.7% three-point percentage (151st-ranked).

Last year Kentucky ceded 6.5 treys per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.4% (96th-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Kentucky took 70% two-pointers (accounting for 77.1% of the team's baskets) and 30% three-pointers (22.9%).

