Tuesday's game features the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) and the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) clashing at United Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 92-56 win for heavily favored Kansas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 14.

According to our computer prediction, Kansas is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 6.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 147.5 over/under.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Line: Kansas -6.5

Point Total: 147.5

Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -275, Kentucky +220

Kansas vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 92, Kentucky 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kansas (-6.5)



Kansas (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas Performance Insights

Kansas scored 75.4 points per game and gave up 68.1 last season, ranking them 88th in college basketball on offense and 118th defensively.

The Jayhawks were 90th in the country in rebounds per game (33.2) and 247th in rebounds allowed (32.1) last year.

With 16.4 assists per game, Kansas was 15th-best in the nation last season.

Beyond the arc, the Jayhawks were 219th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7) last season. They were 151st in 3-point percentage at 34.7%.

Last year, Kansas was 73rd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and 37th in defensive 3-point percentage (31%).

Kansas attempted 33.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 25% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 66.2% of its shots, with 75% of its makes coming from there.

Kentucky Performance Insights

Last year Kentucky averaged 74.5 points per game (113th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 67.8 points per contest (105th-ranked).

In terms of rebounding, things were clicking for the Wildcats, who averaged 36.6 rebounds per game (seventh-best in college basketball) and allowed 26.8 boards per contest (ninth-best).

Kentucky ranked 46th in the nation with 15.1 dimes per contest.

The Wildcats averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.3 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

With 6.3 treys per game, the Wildcats ranked 288th in college basketball. They had a 34.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 151st in college basketball.

Kentucky ranked 82nd in college basketball with 6.5 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 96th with a 32.4% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Kentucky last season, 70% of them were two-pointers (77.1% of the team's made baskets) and 30% were threes (22.9%).

