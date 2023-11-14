Kansas vs. Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) face the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-6.5)
|147.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-6.5)
|147.5
|-255
|+205
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Kansas put together a 15-18-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Jayhawks games.
- Kentucky compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total 20 out of 32 times last season.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Kansas is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.