The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) face the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kansas put together a 15-18-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Jayhawks games.

Kentucky compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total 20 out of 32 times last season.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Kansas is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.