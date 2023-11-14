The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) face the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-6.5) 147.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas (-6.5) 147.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Kansas put together a 15-18-0 ATS record last year.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Jayhawks games.
  • Kentucky compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total 20 out of 32 times last season.

Kansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • Kansas is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
  • Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

